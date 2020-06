Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet

Very Nice Concrete Block Home In Quiet Section Of The Shores. 3br/2ba With 2 Car Garage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Newer Vinyl Plank Flooring And Carpet. New Plumbing And Windows. Large Screened Back Porch. Great Location: Close To Shopping,Beach,Town And Interstate. Long Term Lease. No Pets. Applicants Must Have Good References,Verifiable Income And Credit Score Of At Least 600. If Roommate Situation,Each Roommate Must Qualify Individually. Move In Requires First,Last And Security Dep.