164 King Arthur Court

patio / balcony garage gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story lakefront home with attached 2 car garage for rent in Camelot Village! Formal living room, which could also be used as an office, a family room and a great room, as well as a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen, plenty of space for your family! The flooring downstairs is wood-look tile, and screen patio overlooking lake view. Close to schools, shopping, historic downtown St. Augustine and the beaches. Call or today for more details.