St. Augustine Shores, FL
164 King Arthur Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

164 King Arthur Court

164 King Arthur Court · (904) 575-0550
Location

164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL 32086

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,170

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2814 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story lakefront home with attached 2 car garage for rent in Camelot Village! Formal living room, which could also be used as an office, a family room and a great room, as well as a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen, plenty of space for your family! The flooring downstairs is wood-look tile, and screen patio overlooking lake view. Close to schools, shopping, historic downtown St. Augustine and the beaches. Call or today for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 King Arthur Court have any available units?
164 King Arthur Court has a unit available for $2,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 King Arthur Court have?
Some of 164 King Arthur Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 King Arthur Court currently offering any rent specials?
164 King Arthur Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 King Arthur Court pet-friendly?
No, 164 King Arthur Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine Shores.
Does 164 King Arthur Court offer parking?
Yes, 164 King Arthur Court does offer parking.
Does 164 King Arthur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 King Arthur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 King Arthur Court have a pool?
Yes, 164 King Arthur Court has a pool.
Does 164 King Arthur Court have accessible units?
No, 164 King Arthur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 164 King Arthur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 King Arthur Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 King Arthur Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 King Arthur Court does not have units with air conditioning.
