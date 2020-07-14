120 King Arthur Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious house, convenient location, great school - Property Id: 314061



Available immediately. Priced low to rent out fast.

New vinyl floor on the second floor. VERY LARGE HOME (3010sqft) with lots of room to roam. Tile flooring in the downstairs living area. Huge living room/dining room combination. Extra large family room/kitchen area w/island. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms plus a spacious loft area which would be ideal for office/play room or hobby room. Ceiling fans throughout and an over-sized two-car garage. Located in the "Camelot" subdivision (off of U.S. 1 South at Watson Road). It's in a convenient location close to shopping, schools and just 10 minutes to the beach or downtown. One year lease. Credit and background check. First month rent and security deposit required One year lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314061

Property Id 314061



(RLNE5907576)