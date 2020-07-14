All apartments in St. Augustine Shores
Home
/
St. Augustine Shores, FL
/
120 King Arthur Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

120 King Arthur Ct

120 King Arthur Court · No Longer Available
Location

120 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL 32086

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious house, convenient location, great school - Property Id: 314061

Available immediately. Priced low to rent out fast.
New vinyl floor on the second floor. VERY LARGE HOME (3010sqft) with lots of room to roam. Tile flooring in the downstairs living area. Huge living room/dining room combination. Extra large family room/kitchen area w/island. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms plus a spacious loft area which would be ideal for office/play room or hobby room. Ceiling fans throughout and an over-sized two-car garage. Located in the "Camelot" subdivision (off of U.S. 1 South at Watson Road). It's in a convenient location close to shopping, schools and just 10 minutes to the beach or downtown. One year lease. Credit and background check. First month rent and security deposit required One year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314061
Property Id 314061

(RLNE5907576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 King Arthur Ct have any available units?
120 King Arthur Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Augustine Shores, FL.
What amenities does 120 King Arthur Ct have?
Some of 120 King Arthur Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 King Arthur Ct currently offering any rent specials?
120 King Arthur Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 King Arthur Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 King Arthur Ct is pet friendly.
Does 120 King Arthur Ct offer parking?
Yes, 120 King Arthur Ct offers parking.
Does 120 King Arthur Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 King Arthur Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 King Arthur Ct have a pool?
No, 120 King Arthur Ct does not have a pool.
Does 120 King Arthur Ct have accessible units?
No, 120 King Arthur Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 120 King Arthur Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 King Arthur Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 King Arthur Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 King Arthur Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
