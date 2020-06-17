104 Casters Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Sweet location Close to beach, shops and in the midst of sought after St. Augustine Beach activity. Unfurnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home Located in Serenity Bay, close to the beach, shopping and restaurants plus zoned for top schools. Over 1600 sq ft with open living, dining and kitchen with all bedrooms and laundry on 2nd floor, plus one car attached garage for your beach gear. Pets depending on size/breed with non-refundable fee. One year lease term, utilities are not included. Washer/dryer hookup only.

Contact us to schedule a showing.