St. Augustine Beach, FL
104 Casters Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:12 AM

104 Casters Court

104 Casters Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1191638
Location

104 Casters Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1630 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Sweet location Close to beach, shops and in the midst of sought after St. Augustine Beach activity. Unfurnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home Located in Serenity Bay, close to the beach, shopping and restaurants plus zoned for top schools. Over 1600 sq ft with open living, dining and kitchen with all bedrooms and laundry on 2nd floor, plus one car attached garage for your beach gear. Pets depending on size/breed with non-refundable fee. One year lease term, utilities are not included. Washer/dryer hookup only.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Casters Court have any available units?
104 Casters Court has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 Casters Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Casters Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Casters Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Casters Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Casters Court offer parking?
Yes, 104 Casters Court does offer parking.
Does 104 Casters Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Casters Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Casters Court have a pool?
No, 104 Casters Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Casters Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Casters Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Casters Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Casters Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Casters Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Casters Court does not have units with air conditioning.
