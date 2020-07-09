/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:35 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Citrus Hills, FL with pool
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Hills
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
1 of 22
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24 S Adams St
24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765 Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
54 N Pizarro Point
54 North Pizarro Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW NO SMOKING NO PETS. CRYSTAL OAKS UNFURNISHED 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home available now. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with pavered patio and screened lanai.
Results within 10 miles of Citrus Hills
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11
20800 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
580 sqft
Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
20820 River Drive
20820 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great refurbished condo turn key and ready. Pool, hot tub, boat dock and two televisions. Close to the Rainbow River and everything is within walking distance to historical Dunnellon.