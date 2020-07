Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Spacious Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Furnished and equipped. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors. Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Dining Area. Access to Crystal Clear Weeki Wachee River and Private Beach. Surrounded by Weeki Wachee State Nature Preserve. Private Secluded and Secure yet convenient to Shopping Restaurants and Hospitals.Kayaks and Canoes welcome. One of a kind location. Rent Includes Cable TV; Wifi; Sewer; Water and Trash pick up.