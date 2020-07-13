Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

221 Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Southwest Ranches apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful one level Pool home in Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 5 Bd / 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Ranches
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Lakes of Western Pines
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4336 Dogwood Cir
4336 Dogwood Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths in The Ridges-Weston - Property Id: 315397 Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in The Ridges resort style living community offering great amenities. Great open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
16413 SAPPHIRE BND
16413 Sapphire Bend, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful single family home FURNISHED with lake and pool view. 4/2.5. Master bedroom on the first floor. Bedrooms on the second floor. Ceramic flooring on the first floor and laminated flooring on the 2nd floor. Appliances 1 year old.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Gardens
12142 SW 49th Pl
12142 Southwest 49th Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious corner unit townhouse in the heart of Cooper City. Huge screen in back patio perfect for entertaining. Large side yard. Oversized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. All bathrooms beautifully upgraded.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3660 San Simeon Cir
3660 San Simeon Circle, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom corner townhome with tranquil water views in pristine condition and ready for a loving family.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4078 Timber Cove Ln
4078 Timber Cove Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
***THE BEST LOCATION & THE BEST SCHOOLS*** Gated Community whit pool & child Play area. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY. Screened covered patio, open floor plan, Appliances in stainless steel, Community Quiet and much more...

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Western Pines
1248 NW 170th Ave
1248 Northwest 170th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous, very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story house in a Resort style Pembroke Isles a gated community. Brand new granit kitchen, upgraded master bathroom, breakfast area, tile floors, no carpet!!! 2 Car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Falls
2117 NW 142nd Way
2117 142nd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2102 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE 1 STORY WITH 4BEDS/3BATHS, TWO GARAGE, 24 HOUR GUARD, GATED COMMUNITY, BIG CLUBHOUSE, POOL, GYM, JACUZZI, TENNIS AND MORE. NEW APPLIANCES. This house can be rented with the option to buy

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Gardens
5041 SW 121st Ter
5041 Southwest 121st Terrace, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Pristine 3/2.5 with a garage in highly sought after Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. This CORNER unit has been totally redone. Granite counters brand new bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and up the stairs, new cold A/C, hurricane shutters..

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
18891 Northwest 19th Street
18891 Northwest 19th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1375 sqft
LAKEFRONT 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CHAPEL TRAIL, PROFILE II SUBDIVISION. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEUTRAL PAINTED THROUGH OUT, CERAMIC TILE IN MAIN LIVING AREAS,AND COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL LAKE.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Big Sky North
19343 SW 60th Ct
19343 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
The GLENDALE in Laguna Isles-A True Family Home with 5 HUGE Bedrooms (One Downstairs with 1 FULL Bath as well) and 4 More UP! There is also a HUGE Upstairs Loft! A+ rated schools! - This Model Features a HUGE ISLAND Kitchen w/Granite Tops and 42"

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3612 San Simeon Cir
3612 San Simeon Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ready for a new tenant! Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Will be installed before unit is occupied. Fabulous townhouse for rent close to Restaurants and Highways. "A" rated school district in Weston.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr
4321 Magnolia Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
This elegantly up-to-date 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in one of Weston's most desired gated communities offers gorgeous finishes with no expense spared throughout.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Isles at Weston
3851 E coquina
3851 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful Home with LAKE VIEW, ONE floor only, 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths, LARGE family room, 3 car garage. Very nice split floor plan, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Master with large walk in closets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westfork
16333 NW 18th St
16333 Northwest 18th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous two-story, 4 bed, and 2 1/2 bath with 24-hour security in the gated community of Parkside Spring Valley. This house features a private master bedroom on the first floor with a cozy patio.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Isles at Weston
19548 S Whitewater Ave
19548 South Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4/3 house that is now at 6 bedrooms, a large office; and extra room can be used as a theater or another master bedroom for a total of 6 rooms / 3 bathrooms; Best community floor plan, high ceilings large lot 8170 sf; Nice spacious family room layout

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Western Pines
2207 NW 171st Ter
2207 Northwest 171st Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Adorable Townhome in the amazing community of Pembroke Isles! This gorgeous home can be rented with or without furniture. Tile floors in the first story and carpet on the second.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3973 Orange Tree Ln
3973 Orange Tree Lane, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Excellent townhome in Courtyard at the Grove in Weston. Walking distance to High and Elementary Schools. 24 hours security patrol. Best townhome community in town. Just min away from I 75. Excellent landlord.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Towngate
1338 NW 157th Ave
1338 Northwest 157th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated beautiful single family home located in desirable Cherry Bay-Towngate gated community in Pembroke Pines. 4 br 2.5 baths lakefront, gated.
City Guide for Southwest Ranches, FL

Southwest Ranches goes beyond the typical planned Florida community by creating a rural, equestrian friendly paradise right off of the Florida Everglades.

Love the thought of being by Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, but you're afraid of the stressful living these areas are known for? Do you also want to discover one of the few places in Florida that offers true rural living? Southwest Ranches is a heavily agricultural- based community in between these two big cities that is home to 7,345 people and so many horses that you'll almost want to ride everywhere. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Southwest Ranches, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Southwest Ranches apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

