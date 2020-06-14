Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Southchase, FL with garage

Southchase apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
589 Cresting Oak Cir
589 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1303 sqft
Wonderful 3/2 in the great community of Oakcrest! Water is included and the property comes with an in unit washer and dryer. It is near the Florida turnpike, and close to stores and restaurants. Schedule your viewing today! Don't miss out.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
1612 Hookbill Ct
1612 Hookbill Court, Southchase, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Hunters Creek area/ Falcon Trace, Orlando - This is a beautiful, spacious, 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Falcons Creek Sub-Division/Hunters Creek area.Located on a Cul de sac. 3 Car Garage and screen enclosed pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
124 WINDROSE DRIVE
124 Windrose Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Excellent location near main avenues, shopping centers and schools. Freshly painted. Just maintenance a / c. All appliances included. Closed garage with electric door. The community has several beautiful lakes and plazas for you to enjoy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY
1813 Snaresbrook Way, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1574 sqft
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright home, along with vaulted ceilings, large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, spacious

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
12608 Beltingle Court
12608 Beltingle Court, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2138 sqft
This modern and spacious home is beautiful and boasts an open floor plan with 2 living areas and and was renovated with new bathrooms, a new kitchen and marble flooring throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1405 BRADWELL DRIVE
1405 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1969 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house with a formal living/ dinning room areas and a breakfast nook! Tons of space in the front and back with a large patio for entertaining, 2 car garage! Don't miss this gorgeous home!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1218 BRADWELL DRIVE
1218 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
2420 sqft
Live in this two story home conveniently located just minutes from OIA, Medical City, expressways, shopping, schools.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE
13612 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet).
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11357 Ashboro Drive Unti 1/2
11357 Ashboro Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2021 sqft
Stunning Pool home All utilities included! Lawn Care Included. - Make this comfortable 3 bedrooms 2 bath rental house your home. This home features a huge fenced back yard with an inground pool to enjoy Florida Summer days.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3037 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12788 Majorama Drive
12788 Majorama Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
Beautiful 3x2 Home - This is a beautiful home, very clean, nice neighborhood, 2 car garage, screened in back patio. Private back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799077)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
2620 Talova Drive
2620 Talova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2905 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Mallard Cove/Falcon Point section of Hunters Creek. Master suite on first floor with large bedroom area and bay windows overlooking lake.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE
14001 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Very Nice Condo Apartment Located in Orlando FL! This is a comfortable unit with a large balcony, 2 large bedrooms, and 2 baths. Surrounded by thousands of acres of natural beauty within Hunter's Creek, you will find Audubon Villas...

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2358 BLUE SAPPHIRE CIRCLE
2358 Blue Sapphire Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Stonegate community of Southwest Orlando. Tiled floor in throughout for easy cleaning, ceiling fans. Privacy fenced yard with a screened porch! Near the airport, shopping, 417, restaurants and much more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2225 sqft
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1023 RAINING MEADOWS LANE
1023 Raining Meadows Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,884
1718 sqft
Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 29

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE
1220 Sandbrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW: kitchen granite, faucets, garbage disposal, sink, GFIs and more. New doors to pool and backyard area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Southchase, FL

Southchase apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

