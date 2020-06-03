All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southchase, FL
/
716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:42 AM

716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550

716 Cresting Oak Cir · (844) 348-5226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southchase
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

716 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL 32824
Windrose at Southmeadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Check this out! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms townhome. Interior features include a large kitchen with eat-in area, food pantry, breakfast bar over looking the living room and formal dining room. Master bedroom includes walk-in-closet and private bathroom. Upstairs also includes the loft and utility closet. This home is located conveniently just minutes to the shopping and dining in nearby Hunter's Creek, or hop on the 417 for easy access to Lake Nona's Medical City, the airport, theme parks, and anywhere else you want to be.. Lots of amenities are right on your doorstep!
OAKCREST AT SOUTHMEADOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 have any available units?
716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 currently offering any rent specials?
716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 pet-friendly?
No, 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 offer parking?
No, 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 does not offer parking.
Does 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 have a pool?
No, 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 does not have a pool.
Does 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 have accessible units?
No, 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southchase 3 BedroomsSouthchase Apartments with Garage
Southchase Apartments with ParkingSouthchase Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Southchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity