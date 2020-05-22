All apartments in Southchase
Find more places like 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:52 PM

1218 BRADWELL DRIVE

1218 Bradwell Drive · (407) 629-6330
Location

1218 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL 32837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,088

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in this two story home conveniently located just minutes from OIA, Medical City, expressways, shopping, schools. This home also includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 half bath, washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage ith with an extra long and wide driveway. Enjoy the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan. Home also includes living room, dining room, family room, ceramic tile, brand new carpet. Backs to pond.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE have any available units?
1218 BRADWELL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,088 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE have?
Some of 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 BRADWELL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1218 BRADWELL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
