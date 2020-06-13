Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

141 Apartments for rent in South Sarasota, FL with balcony

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2108 OUTER DRIVE
2108 Outer Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1625 sqft
Nicely maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Shopping, beaches, and schools nearby. Clean spacious home. Can close off 1 bed/ 1 bath master area for complete privacy with private entrance. Driveway features pavers and extra parking.
Results within 1 mile of South Sarasota

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89
5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1750 sqft
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
752 TROPICAL CIRCLE
752 Tropical Circle, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2100 sqft
Easy to Show! Ready to live in Paradise? You won't find anything better than this four bed, two bath home just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach! This beautiful home is move-in ready.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5855 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1987 sqft
Turnkey Furnished Annual rental available at this updated 3 bedroom 3 bath Penthouse at Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club in the heart of Siesta Key. The unit is turnkey furnished and move in ready.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
San Remo
1 Unit Available
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE
3544 San Remo Terrace, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6710 sqft
Lake Tahoe came to Sarasota Bay in 2009…and they built a house together. This spectacular, custom-designed home offers 2 full Master Suites, each with their own private terrace, and 3 guest suites for visiting family or friends.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Siesta
1 Unit Available
129 PIERSON LANE
129 Pierson Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Wonderful family beach house. Walk to shell beach just minutes to the village and public beach. Nicely furnished. Updated kitchen. All the comforts of home. Beautiful lot with deck and barbecue grill.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3224 S EAST AVENUE
3224 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2609 sqft
Gorgeous one year young DR Horton home with four bedrooms and a two car garage is now available for rent. This open floor plan offers a generous size master suite conveniently located on the first floor with entrance to the patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
4923 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
4923 Commonwealth Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1663 sqft
Newly remodeled single-family home, with an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 8, just entered the vacation rental market on Siesta Key! When you walk through the front door you will be immediately blown away! This tastefully

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5577 CONTENTO DRIVE
5577 Contento Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1424 sqft
Flip flops, bathing suit, and sunscreen are AN ABSOLUTE MUST. This beautiful home is positioned in the CORE OF THE ISLAND, on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable community of Siesta Isles.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5637 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5637 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1012 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom at White Sands Village is just steps away from public beach access to #1 rated Siesta Key Beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
South Poinsettia
1 Unit Available
1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s Circle you won’t have to go far for world class service.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Bayview Heights
1 Unit Available
1773 HARMONY LANE
1773 Harmony Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1098 sqft
This West of Trail, West of Osprey home rests on Harmony Ln next to Cherokee Park and is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in one of the most sought after locations in all of Sarasota.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3711 ALMERIA AVENUE
3711 Almeria Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
976 sqft
West of the Trail and down the street from Siesta Key! This condo is centrally located to Siesta Key, dinning, shopping and community mall. This completely renovated condo is warm and inviting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
506 VENICE LANE
506 Venice Lane, Siesta Key, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
6326 sqft
Absolutely Stunning British West Indies Style Home located on the Grand Canal on Siesta Key. Siesta Key Beach has been voted #1 Beach in the world and the US several times.
Results within 5 miles of South Sarasota
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,106
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Sarasota, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Sarasota renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

