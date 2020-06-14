130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in South Miami that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
762 sqft
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33155 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6200 SW 58th St
6200 Southwest 58th Street, South Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Clean and well-cared family home in popular South Miami location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7800 SW 57th Ct
7800 Southwest 57th Court, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2109 sqft
SUNSET ELEMENTARY - INTERNATIONAL STUDIES MAGNET PROGRAM - Located East of US1 and a short walk to downtown South Miami dining, shopping and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Riviera
87 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
Results within 5 miles of South Miami
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
City Guide for South Miami, FL

I only came for two days of playing / But every time I come I always wind up stayin / This the type of town I could spend a few days in / Miami the city that keeps the roof blazon -- From "Miami" by Will Smith

South Miami was founded by people who just wanted to grow some avocados and mangoes. South Miami is a city located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, approximately nine miles southwest of Miami. First incorporated in 1927, South Miami had a population of 11,657 in the 2010 U.S. Census. This is one scrappy little city! They have had their town nearly destroyed many times by hurricanes, from the first major recorded one in 1926 to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and again when Hurricane Bonnie hit in 1998. But the town's residents have proven each time that they aren't going to let some little hurricane defeat them, and they always rebuild the town, better than ever.

South Miami is a short drive from Miami International Airport. U.S. 1 (Dixie Highway) runs through South Miami, and is a major commercial strip. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Miami, FL

Finding an apartment in South Miami that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

