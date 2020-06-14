130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL
I only came for two days of playing / But every time I come I always wind up stayin / This the type of town I could spend a few days in / Miami the city that keeps the roof blazon -- From "Miami" by Will Smith
South Miami was founded by people who just wanted to grow some avocados and mangoes. South Miami is a city located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, approximately nine miles southwest of Miami. First incorporated in 1927, South Miami had a population of 11,657 in the 2010 U.S. Census. This is one scrappy little city! They have had their town nearly destroyed many times by hurricanes, from the first major recorded one in 1926 to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and again when Hurricane Bonnie hit in 1998. But the town's residents have proven each time that they aren't going to let some little hurricane defeat them, and they always rebuild the town, better than ever.
South Miami is a short drive from Miami International Airport. U.S. 1 (Dixie Highway) runs through South Miami, and is a major commercial strip. See more
Finding an apartment in South Miami that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.