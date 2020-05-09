14733 Sunset St B

Amenities

1026 sqft 3 bed 2 bath Duplex - Property Id: 244766



Duplex has all tile flooring, ceiling fans, freshly painted, and move in ready. 1026 sq ft. There is washer/dryer connection onsite. Yard is fenced in. There are no utilities included in this rental. Garbage and pest control provided by Landlord. Annual/Yearly rental. Easy access to Hwy 19 and East Bay, Walmart, shopping, fine dining, groceries, pharmacy and only minutes to the white sandy beach! Must pass credit/background check, income verification and rental history. First month's rent ($1400), Last month's rent ($1400) and security deposit ($1400) to move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244766

No Pets Allowed



