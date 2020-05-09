All apartments in South Highpoint
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

14733 Sunset St B

14733 Sunset Street · No Longer Available
Location

14733 Sunset Street, South Highpoint, FL 33760

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1026 sqft 3 bed 2 bath Duplex - Property Id: 244766

Duplex has all tile flooring, ceiling fans, freshly painted, and move in ready. 1026 sq ft. There is washer/dryer connection onsite. Yard is fenced in. There are no utilities included in this rental. Garbage and pest control provided by Landlord. Annual/Yearly rental. Easy access to Hwy 19 and East Bay, Walmart, shopping, fine dining, groceries, pharmacy and only minutes to the white sandy beach! Must pass credit/background check, income verification and rental history. First month's rent ($1400), Last month's rent ($1400) and security deposit ($1400) to move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244766
Property Id 244766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14733 Sunset St B have any available units?
14733 Sunset St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Highpoint, FL.
What amenities does 14733 Sunset St B have?
Some of 14733 Sunset St B's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14733 Sunset St B currently offering any rent specials?
14733 Sunset St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14733 Sunset St B pet-friendly?
No, 14733 Sunset St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Highpoint.
Does 14733 Sunset St B offer parking?
No, 14733 Sunset St B does not offer parking.
Does 14733 Sunset St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14733 Sunset St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14733 Sunset St B have a pool?
No, 14733 Sunset St B does not have a pool.
Does 14733 Sunset St B have accessible units?
No, 14733 Sunset St B does not have accessible units.
Does 14733 Sunset St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14733 Sunset St B has units with dishwashers.
Does 14733 Sunset St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 14733 Sunset St B does not have units with air conditioning.

