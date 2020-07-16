Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in South Daytona, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Daytona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
135 Nautical Drive
135 Nautical Drive, South Daytona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1604 sqft
Great 3 bedrooms home with 2 full baths located in a sought neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and wood kitchen cabinets. Marble flooring throughout, laminate wood flooring in all three bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of South Daytona
8 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Results within 5 miles of South Daytona
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,084
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
202 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
31 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.

1 Unit Available
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
219 N Halifax Avenue
219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2012 sqft
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout.
Results within 10 miles of South Daytona
7 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.

1 Unit Available
Tymber Creek
233 Coventry Ct.
233 Coventry Court, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1839 sqft
233 Coventry Ct.

1 Unit Available
Northbrook
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
Northbrook
20 Brookside Circle
20 Brookside Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2380 sqft
Spacious, Updated 3 bedroom home in Ormond Beach! - Come visit this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! If you see it, you'll want to make it yours! Walk in to a large family room with beautiful wood flooring, and a large window

1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
3227 Vail View Drive
3227 Vail View Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 car Garage. Living room/Dining combination with wood flooring & Plantation Shutters on windows, French doors lead to enclosed Porch for bonus room.

1 Unit Available
103 Sawtooth Lane
103 Sawtooth Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1312 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage detached pool home on its own lot, located in the Sawtooth community, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. Look no further than this gorgeous pool home, no expense was spared to modernize this house.

1 Unit Available
Breakaway Trails
66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY
66 Tomoka Ridge Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
***WOW*** WHAT A SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT HOME !!!*** With every upgrade you can ever imagine. This home was built in 2006 as a second home and has barely been lived in “LIKE NEW”.

1 Unit Available
1221 JARECKI AVENUE
1221 Jarecki Avenue, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
932 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located just off of US-1 and is only a 2 mile drive away from beautiful Daytona Beach Freshly painted interior with a mixture of refinished, original hardwood flooring and tile throughout for easy upkeep.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Daytona, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Daytona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

