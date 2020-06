Amenities

Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design. Open kitchen, dining area and both baths have tile floors. Living room and bedrooms are a light wood laminate. There is also a screened front porch and storm shutters for the windows. The laundry room is inside, located between the kitchen and garage.