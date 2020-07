Amenities

Nice and cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex ready to become your new home. Living room, kitchen w/stove and refrigerator, laundry room with closet and includes stackable washer/dryer Very Nice size fenced in back yard. Tile throughout the living areas. Convenient central location! 1 small pet ok. Lawn care included in rent!! Don't miss out, ready to call home! In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.



