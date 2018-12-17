All apartments in South Bradenton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

4935 25th St. West #103

4935 25th Street West · (941) 809-0034
Location

4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL 34207
South Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4935 25th St. West #103 · Avail. Jul 4

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
parking
pool
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer. Solid concrete construction so both quiet and energy efficient. Ceramic tile and clip and lock vinyl plank flooring ..Heated pool, exercise room , pet park and reserved parking all included. Tenant pays their own utilities. Take a look at the photos. Very nice, safe, clean gated community of only 62 condos. Well located between 53rd Ave. and Cortez along 26th St. West.. Brand new asphalt installed in spring of 2019 . New gated entrance installed in fall of 2017. Entire building exteriors currently being repainted. Contact Ross Bryans at Central Park Realty (941) 809-0034 for additional info. Photos of same or similar units.

(RLNE3213956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

