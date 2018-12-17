Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym parking pool

4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer. Solid concrete construction so both quiet and energy efficient. Ceramic tile and clip and lock vinyl plank flooring ..Heated pool, exercise room , pet park and reserved parking all included. Tenant pays their own utilities. Take a look at the photos. Very nice, safe, clean gated community of only 62 condos. Well located between 53rd Ave. and Cortez along 26th St. West.. Brand new asphalt installed in spring of 2019 . New gated entrance installed in fall of 2017. Entire building exteriors currently being repainted. Contact Ross Bryans at Central Park Realty (941) 809-0034 for additional info. Photos of same or similar units.



