Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

390 301 Blvd W. 6C

390 301 Blvd W · (941) 328-8999
Location

390 301 Blvd W, South Bradenton, FL 34205
Samoset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 390 301 Blvd W. 6C · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
tennis court
55+ SENIOR RETIREMENT GATED COMMUNITY - 2/1 VILLA IN BRADENTON - Come home to this renovated and up graded, ground floor villa in a socially active, gated, 55+ community in convenient location in Bradenton. New tile flooring that looks like hardwood in both bedrooms, hallway and bathroom. Kitchen has been remodeled with new granite tile countertops, dishwasher, backsplash, new lighting and plumbing fixtures. The bathroom has new vanity with granite countertop and undermount sink, new lighting and plumbing, flooring and wainscotting, as well. This condo is leased UNFURNISHED annually. This community has a full and active social calendar-zumba, ladies golf, pickle ball, pool exercises, coffee and donuts, billiards, cinema nite, Tai Chi, and tennis. Walk the lushly landscaped, Oak, Royal and Queen palm tree lined streets, or picnic by the lake. No pets, motorcycles or RV's per HOA. HOA requires minimum FICO credit score of 700.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 301 Blvd W. 6C have any available units?
390 301 Blvd W. 6C has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 390 301 Blvd W. 6C have?
Some of 390 301 Blvd W. 6C's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 301 Blvd W. 6C currently offering any rent specials?
390 301 Blvd W. 6C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 301 Blvd W. 6C pet-friendly?
No, 390 301 Blvd W. 6C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 390 301 Blvd W. 6C offer parking?
No, 390 301 Blvd W. 6C does not offer parking.
Does 390 301 Blvd W. 6C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 301 Blvd W. 6C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 301 Blvd W. 6C have a pool?
Yes, 390 301 Blvd W. 6C has a pool.
Does 390 301 Blvd W. 6C have accessible units?
No, 390 301 Blvd W. 6C does not have accessible units.
Does 390 301 Blvd W. 6C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 301 Blvd W. 6C has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 301 Blvd W. 6C have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 301 Blvd W. 6C does not have units with air conditioning.
