390 301 Blvd W. 6C

55+ SENIOR RETIREMENT GATED COMMUNITY - 2/1 VILLA IN BRADENTON - Come home to this renovated and up graded, ground floor villa in a socially active, gated, 55+ community in convenient location in Bradenton. New tile flooring that looks like hardwood in both bedrooms, hallway and bathroom. Kitchen has been remodeled with new granite tile countertops, dishwasher, backsplash, new lighting and plumbing fixtures. The bathroom has new vanity with granite countertop and undermount sink, new lighting and plumbing, flooring and wainscotting, as well. This condo is leased UNFURNISHED annually. This community has a full and active social calendar-zumba, ladies golf, pickle ball, pool exercises, coffee and donuts, billiards, cinema nite, Tai Chi, and tennis. Walk the lushly landscaped, Oak, Royal and Queen palm tree lined streets, or picnic by the lake. No pets, motorcycles or RV's per HOA. HOA requires minimum FICO credit score of 700.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3702452)