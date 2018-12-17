3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool shuffle board

Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake. Quiet while still being conveniently close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants and medical facilities. Less than 8 miles from the beautiful beaches of Anna Maria Island. Amenities include gated pool area, active clubhouse, fishing pier and shuffleboard. Unfurnished. A piece of Florida Paradise! NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Association application and approval required ($100 application fee).