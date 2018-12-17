All apartments in South Bradenton
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:11 AM

3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE

3104 Lake Bayshore Drive · (941) 313-5469
Location

3104 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL 34205
South Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit O-209 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
shuffle board
Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake. Quiet while still being conveniently close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants and medical facilities. Less than 8 miles from the beautiful beaches of Anna Maria Island. Amenities include gated pool area, active clubhouse, fishing pier and shuffleboard. Unfurnished. A piece of Florida Paradise! NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Association application and approval required ($100 application fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
