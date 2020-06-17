All apartments in South Apopka
1440 Eden Drive

1440 Eden Drive · (786) 592-5977
Location

1440 Eden Drive, South Apopka, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This delightful home located in Apopka, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious yard, natural light throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms with stylish details, private driveway with attached carport and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Eden Drive have any available units?
1440 Eden Drive has a unit available for $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1440 Eden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Eden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Eden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Eden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Eden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Eden Drive does offer parking.
Does 1440 Eden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Eden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Eden Drive have a pool?
No, 1440 Eden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Eden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 Eden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Eden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Eden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 Eden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 Eden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
