apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:46 PM
240 Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 34
Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2450 sqft
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.
1 of 26
Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
5855 Midnight Pass Rd
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL: Harbor Towers Yacht & Racquet Club on Siesta Key is Resort lifestyle Living. From the moment you enter the club you are relaxed by the waterfall and tropical landscape.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5760 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5760 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1361 sqft
Lovely 2/2 unit available now in Gulf & Bay building D. This unit offers large bedrooms, and plenty of open space for all guests to relax. Enjoy an endless amount of beach/water activities with your private beach access.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
516 BEACH ROAD
516 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1276 sqft
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-Spectacular Beachfront ground floor condo conveniently located just steps from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. 15 Minutes to Downtown Sarasota.This immaculate unit feels like a single-family home.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Siesta Beach
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD
4532 Woodside Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2189 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE! Island home located ON Siesta Key’s GRAND CANAL. Bring your boat to this beautiful WATERFRONT 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom updated home. Nestled on a private street with only 14 canal front homes.
1 of 88
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E
5750 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1335 sqft
BEACHFRONT! Enjoy spectacular sunsets and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 5th floor 3 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6005 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1179 sqft
*** NOW AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON *** This must see 2 bedroom 2 bath villa is located just feet away from the beach. A hidden jewel on Siesta Key, Provincial Gardens is a community of villas on a private, tree lined street.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
312 CANAL ROAD
312 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5400 OCEAN BOULEVARD
5400 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1187 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FEBRUARY OR MARCH. Price varies depending on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA
5316 Calle De Siesta, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1336 sqft
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000 The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO
338 Avenida De Paradisio, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1735 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL $1700 Inquire for more info. DREAMING OF LIVING THE RELAXED LIFESTYLE...mere blocks to the Village of Siesta Key and the beach, this completely updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath canal-front home sleeps 6 and offers a boat dock and lift.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
144 AVENIDA VENECCIA
144 Avenida Veneccia, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2689 sqft
You deserve the best home Siesta Key has to offer……don’t you? The location of this sensational home makes it a popular place to live and relax. It is a stone’s throw to the Gulf of Mexico and a stone’s throw to the heart of Siesta Key Village.
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY
340 Treasure Boat Way, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3250 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL (12 month min) ONLY Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 BEACH ROAD
106 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4257 sqft
South Beach Miami Style House right on Siesta Beach! Ultra luxurious rental available for annual or longer term seasonal rental. Just steps away from Siesta Key Village and all the amenities it has to offer.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
633 AVENIDA DE MAYO
633 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1720 sqft
Available May thru December! Fantastic vacation home in Siesta Village just a few blocks to beach. Fully equipped with heated pool, lanai, beach equipment and toys, bikes, coolers etc.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE
143 Whispering Sands Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1264 sqft
This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6157 MIDNIGHT PASS RD
6157 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Beautiful well maintained condo, over looking pool, close to beach
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5740 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5740 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1757 sqft
Incredible Gulf & Bay beachfront condo with an outstanding view and resort style amenities! This end unit is located in building F and offers sensational Gulf and beach views from the kitchen, dining room, living room, lanai and mater bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
325 AVENIDA MADERA
325 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1332 sqft
Dockside Delight. Just walk out your back door and jump into your boat for a great day of fishing or sunset cruise. Beautifully updated throughout, 72' canal front (dredged in 2008). Your just a short walk to World famous Siesta Beach.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
435 AVENIDA DE MAYO
435 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1576 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This home has ALL THE FEELS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
306 BEACH ROAD
306 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2041 sqft
This 3 bed / 2.5 bath vacation rental is a beautiful tri-level townhouse in one of the greatest locations on Siesta Key.
