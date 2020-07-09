Apartment List
siesta key
apartments with parking
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:46 PM

192 Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Siesta Key apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2450 sqft
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.

1 of 26

Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
5855 Midnight Pass Rd
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL: Harbor Towers Yacht & Racquet Club on Siesta Key is Resort lifestyle Living. From the moment you enter the club you are relaxed by the waterfall and tropical landscape.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
516 BEACH ROAD
516 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1276 sqft
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-Spectacular Beachfront ground floor condo conveniently located just steps from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. 15 Minutes to Downtown Sarasota.This immaculate unit feels like a single-family home.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Siesta Beach
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD
4532 Woodside Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2189 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE! Island home located ON Siesta Key’s GRAND CANAL. Bring your boat to this beautiful WATERFRONT 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom updated home. Nestled on a private street with only 14 canal front homes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE
1325 South Portofino Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1139 sqft
Swim in the Surf at the Siesta Key Beach, #1 coveted beach in the US. This meticulously maintained and newly custom renovated 2 bdrm 2 bath. 1139 SF Sarasota condo, would fulfill expectations of the most discerning tenant.

1 of 88

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E
5750 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1335 sqft
BEACHFRONT! Enjoy spectacular sunsets and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 5th floor 3 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5128 CALLE MINORGA
5128 Calle Minorga, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
766 sqft
Right in the heart of Siesta Key Village! Walk to the BEAUTIFUL beach or hang out in the village where you will find the best food and drinks! Beach chairs, towels and carts are provided! This 2-bedroom / 1-bath updated condo sleeps four.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA
5316 Calle De Siesta, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1336 sqft
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000 The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
144 AVENIDA VENECCIA
144 Avenida Veneccia, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2689 sqft
You deserve the best home Siesta Key has to offer……don’t you? The location of this sensational home makes it a popular place to live and relax. It is a stone’s throw to the Gulf of Mexico and a stone’s throw to the heart of Siesta Key Village.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
106 BEACH ROAD
106 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4257 sqft
South Beach Miami Style House right on Siesta Beach! Ultra luxurious rental available for annual or longer term seasonal rental. Just steps away from Siesta Key Village and all the amenities it has to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
633 AVENIDA DE MAYO
633 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1720 sqft
Available May thru December! Fantastic vacation home in Siesta Village just a few blocks to beach. Fully equipped with heated pool, lanai, beach equipment and toys, bikes, coolers etc.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE
143 Whispering Sands Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1264 sqft
This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
325 AVENIDA MADERA
325 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1332 sqft
Dockside Delight. Just walk out your back door and jump into your boat for a great day of fishing or sunset cruise. Beautifully updated throughout, 72' canal front (dredged in 2008). Your just a short walk to World famous Siesta Beach.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
435 AVENIDA DE MAYO
435 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1576 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This home has ALL THE FEELS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
306 BEACH ROAD
306 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2041 sqft
This 3 bed / 2.5 bath vacation rental is a beautiful tri-level townhouse in one of the greatest locations on Siesta Key.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
524 BEACH ROAD
524 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
980 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo gulf front on #1 rated Siesta Key Beach!! Enjoy one bedroom with a queen bed and the second bedroom with a twin bed with a trundle that can be made up into a king.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1002 GLEBE LANE
1002 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1808 sqft
This home has an incredible feel - vaulted ceiling in the main living area leads to the fully caged and screened outdoor living space complete with spa tub and heated saltwater pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5226 CALLE DE COSTA RICA
5226 Calle De Costa Rica, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1100 sqft
Enjoy this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house, less than a two minute walk to all the shopping and dining options in Siesta Key Village and less than 5 minutes away from the #1 rated beach in the country, Siesta Key Beach.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5577 CONTENTO DRIVE
5577 Contento Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1424 sqft
Flip flops, bathing suit, and sunscreen are AN ABSOLUTE MUST. This beautiful home is positioned in the CORE OF THE ISLAND, on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable community of Siesta Isles.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
900 CONTENTO CIRCLE
900 Contento Circle, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2506 sqft
Looking for a water view? Look no further. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom is located on the Grand Canal in the popular neighborhood of Siesta Isles. This location allows you to walk to the beach and the village.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
345 AVENIDA LEONA
345 Avenida Leona, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1617 sqft
Paradise awaits in this recently updated canal front home on Siesta Key.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Siesta Key, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Siesta Key apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

