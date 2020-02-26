12804 DENTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous country home on quiet street.The home sits on almost one acre and is mostly fenced. There are 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home is in move in condition and has new stainless appliances including a brand new dishwasher. The air conditioner is brand new. The inside has just been painted and new laminate flooring throughout. This home is for a March 1st move in. 2 year lease required. Dog friendly but must be approved. No cats.