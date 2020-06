Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you're looking for a bright and fresh home, look no further. Features include a beautifully manicured outdoor living space and beautiful paint, durable vinyl plank, and tile throughout the home's interior. The open kitchen features lovely cherry wood cabinetry, plenty of counter space, and coordinating appliances. Don't let this home get away, apply online today!