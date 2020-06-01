428 FERN GULLEY DRIVE

Amenities
Freshly painted interior and ready for new Tenants. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a lot to offer including a large screened room and fenced yard. The kitchen has wood cabinets and all appliances including a new side by side refrigerator. The breakfast bar overlooks the big Great Room and the dinette overlooks the backyard. The Master Suite includes a walk in closet, dual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Located in the Hammocks of Kingsway.Washer, dryer and disposal are left for Tenants' convenience and will not be repaired or replaced if they become inoperable.