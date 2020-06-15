All apartments in Seffner
Find more places like 423 Maple Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seffner, FL
/
423 Maple Pointe Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:46 PM

423 Maple Pointe Drive

423 Maple Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seffner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

423 Maple Pointe Drive, Seffner, FL 33584
Parsons Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Maple Pointe Drive have any available units?
423 Maple Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
Is 423 Maple Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
423 Maple Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Maple Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Maple Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 423 Maple Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 423 Maple Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 423 Maple Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Maple Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Maple Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 423 Maple Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 423 Maple Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 423 Maple Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Maple Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Maple Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Maple Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Maple Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seffner Apartments with BalconySeffner Apartments with Garage
Seffner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeffner Apartments with Parking
Seffner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLGroveland, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FL
South Brooksville, FLHaines City, FLGreenbriar, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa