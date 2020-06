Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Features include a two-car garage with tile and durable vinyl plank flooring throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that's equipped with updated appliances, hardwood cabinets, gorgeous countertops, and a breakfast bar/island. The master bathroom has a garden tub with a separate shower. This home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Apply for your dream home today!