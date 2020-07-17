All apartments in Seffner
Find more places like 314 Tweed Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seffner, FL
/
314 Tweed Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

314 Tweed Ave

314 Tweed Avenue · (813) 618-0181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seffner
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

314 Tweed Avenue, Seffner, FL 33584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1199 · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/1 Single Family 1100 sq-ft fenced lot in Seffner - Property Id: 312221

This is a cute Block house available for Rent. House has a nice kitchen , dining area, Living / great Room Hallway Nice Bathroom with a Tub, and 3 Bedrooms. All house has Tiled Flooring while the 3 Bedrooms have Carpeted Flooring. Front of the house has a screened porch. There is an addition on the side that is 1/1, with a separate entrance. Lot is huge front and back and is fenced. Water is on the the property with a nominal charge. Lush green trees are surrounding this cute house in a nice neighborhood. Location is well connected to I4 and I 75 with only a few minutes away.
Available immediately Contact / Text Jay 813-618-0181.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/314-tweed-ave-seffner-fl/312221
Property Id 312221

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Tweed Ave have any available units?
314 Tweed Ave has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Tweed Ave have?
Some of 314 Tweed Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Tweed Ave currently offering any rent specials?
314 Tweed Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Tweed Ave pet-friendly?
No, 314 Tweed Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seffner.
Does 314 Tweed Ave offer parking?
No, 314 Tweed Ave does not offer parking.
Does 314 Tweed Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Tweed Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Tweed Ave have a pool?
No, 314 Tweed Ave does not have a pool.
Does 314 Tweed Ave have accessible units?
No, 314 Tweed Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Tweed Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Tweed Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Tweed Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Tweed Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 314 Tweed Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seffner Apartments with BalconiesSeffner Apartments with Garages
Seffner Apartments with ParkingSeffner Dog Friendly Apartments
Seffner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLMascotte, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity