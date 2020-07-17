Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3/1 Single Family 1100 sq-ft fenced lot in Seffner - Property Id: 312221



This is a cute Block house available for Rent. House has a nice kitchen , dining area, Living / great Room Hallway Nice Bathroom with a Tub, and 3 Bedrooms. All house has Tiled Flooring while the 3 Bedrooms have Carpeted Flooring. Front of the house has a screened porch. There is an addition on the side that is 1/1, with a separate entrance. Lot is huge front and back and is fenced. Water is on the the property with a nominal charge. Lush green trees are surrounding this cute house in a nice neighborhood. Location is well connected to I4 and I 75 with only a few minutes away.

Available immediately Contact / Text Jay 813-618-0181.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/314-tweed-ave-seffner-fl/312221

Property Id 312221



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5955404)