309 Harts Oak Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous two story home in the privately gated and sought after community of Lake Weeks! This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home has so much to offer! The beautiful kitchen is large and wide open to the living room area. The kitchen features include granite counter-tops, an island, tons of cabinets with ample storage space and stainless steel appliances.The kitchen is such a great open area for cooking and entertaining! Further on in the home there is french doors from the living room and master bedroom that take you out to the over-sized screened in patio. This lanai runs the full length of the back of the house! Providing a comfortable outdoor space great for relaxing outside. The master suite has dual closets, dual separate sinks and a garden tub with a separate standing shower. Other areas of the spacious interior layout include a separate office room and formal dining room. There is also a 2 car garage, key-less entry front door and underground sprinkler system. Upstairs is a separate bedroom with a private full bathroom and walk-in closet. The second floor has a separate air conditioner unit from main level house. This is a convenient location with easy access to I-4, I-75, US-301, the Hard Rock Hotel, the Tampa Amphitheater and more! Plus just minutes away is the Seffner library, Lopez Elementary school, shops and dining. DonGÇÖt miss this great home! Come see it today!



Listing Courtesy Of GREEN STAR REALTY, INC.



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.