Seffner, FL
309 Harts Oak Place
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

309 Harts Oak Place

309 Harts Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

309 Harts Oak Place, Seffner, FL 33584
Lake Weeks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous two story home in the privately gated and sought after community of Lake Weeks! This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home has so much to offer! The beautiful kitchen is large and wide open to the living room area. The kitchen features include granite counter-tops, an island, tons of cabinets with ample storage space and stainless steel appliances.The kitchen is such a great open area for cooking and entertaining! Further on in the home there is french doors from the living room and master bedroom that take you out to the over-sized screened in patio. This lanai runs the full length of the back of the house! Providing a comfortable outdoor space great for relaxing outside. The master suite has dual closets, dual separate sinks and a garden tub with a separate standing shower. Other areas of the spacious interior layout include a separate office room and formal dining room. There is also a 2 car garage, key-less entry front door and underground sprinkler system. Upstairs is a separate bedroom with a private full bathroom and walk-in closet. The second floor has a separate air conditioner unit from main level house. This is a convenient location with easy access to I-4, I-75, US-301, the Hard Rock Hotel, the Tampa Amphitheater and more! Plus just minutes away is the Seffner library, Lopez Elementary school, shops and dining. DonGÇÖt miss this great home! Come see it today!

Listing Courtesy Of GREEN STAR REALTY, INC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Harts Oak Place have any available units?
309 Harts Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
What amenities does 309 Harts Oak Place have?
Some of 309 Harts Oak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Harts Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
309 Harts Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Harts Oak Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Harts Oak Place is pet friendly.
Does 309 Harts Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 309 Harts Oak Place offers parking.
Does 309 Harts Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Harts Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Harts Oak Place have a pool?
No, 309 Harts Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 309 Harts Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 309 Harts Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Harts Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Harts Oak Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Harts Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Harts Oak Place has units with air conditioning.
