1004 John Cressler Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Graceful Mediterranean style home on corner lot in the gated community of Darby lake located in North Seffner. This home features 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms and a side entry 3-car garage. Double glass and hardwood front doors lead you inside to a spacious open floor plan. Beautiful hardwood flooring, formal dining room, formal living room and den/office. The kitchen is open to the family room on one side and a breakfast nook on the other. The gourmet Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops and appliances include an over-the-range microwave, range with ceramic cook top, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Tray ceiling with recessed lighting in may rooms. Large bonus room with wet bar is great for entertaining and has sliding pocket doors that open to the screen enclosed patio which runs the full length of the back of the house. Split bedroom floor plan with carpet in all the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom is large and features twin walk in closets. The en suite bathroom with garden tub, separate walk through shower with double shower heads and double vanities. The other bedrooms share a hall bathroom with granite counter tops and tub / shower combo with granite tile. Laundry room with washer dryer hookups, storage and sink. Gas heat, irrigation system for lawn. Rent includes professional lawn care.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.