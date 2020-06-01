All apartments in Seffner
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

1004 John Cressler Drive

1004 John Cressler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1004 John Cressler Drive, Seffner, FL 33584

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Graceful Mediterranean style home on corner lot in the gated community of Darby lake located in North Seffner. This home features 4-bedrooms, 3-bathrooms and a side entry 3-car garage. Double glass and hardwood front doors lead you inside to a spacious open floor plan. Beautiful hardwood flooring, formal dining room, formal living room and den/office. The kitchen is open to the family room on one side and a breakfast nook on the other. The gourmet Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops and appliances include an over-the-range microwave, range with ceramic cook top, dishwasher, and side-by-side refrigerator. Tray ceiling with recessed lighting in may rooms. Large bonus room with wet bar is great for entertaining and has sliding pocket doors that open to the screen enclosed patio which runs the full length of the back of the house. Split bedroom floor plan with carpet in all the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom is large and features twin walk in closets. The en suite bathroom with garden tub, separate walk through shower with double shower heads and double vanities. The other bedrooms share a hall bathroom with granite counter tops and tub / shower combo with granite tile. Laundry room with washer dryer hookups, storage and sink. Gas heat, irrigation system for lawn. Rent includes professional lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 John Cressler Drive have any available units?
1004 John Cressler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
What amenities does 1004 John Cressler Drive have?
Some of 1004 John Cressler Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 John Cressler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 John Cressler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 John Cressler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 John Cressler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1004 John Cressler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1004 John Cressler Drive offers parking.
Does 1004 John Cressler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 John Cressler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 John Cressler Drive have a pool?
No, 1004 John Cressler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1004 John Cressler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 John Cressler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 John Cressler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 John Cressler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 John Cressler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 John Cressler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

