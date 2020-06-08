937 SEASHELL LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pool table media room tennis court

Beautiful and well maintained 2nd floor end condominium home nestled under canopy of trees in front and overlooking lake in back.. Private and spacious, yet cozy, furnished condo with tiles in living area, and new carpets in bedrooms. Stainless appliances in kitchen, bar area, dining room and family room with fireplace. This 2Br/1BA condominium has a screened lanai overlooking green space and lake beyond and additional storage closet.Summer House amenities include 2 pools, tennis court, pub room, fitness center, movie theater and billiard rooms.