937 SEASHELL LN
937 SEASHELL LN

937 Seashell Lane · (904) 285-6522
Location

937 Seashell Lane, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
Beautiful and well maintained 2nd floor end condominium home nestled under canopy of trees in front and overlooking lake in back.. Private and spacious, yet cozy, furnished condo with tiles in living area, and new carpets in bedrooms. Stainless appliances in kitchen, bar area, dining room and family room with fireplace. This 2Br/1BA condominium has a screened lanai overlooking green space and lake beyond and additional storage closet.Summer House amenities include 2 pools, tennis court, pub room, fitness center, movie theater and billiard rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 SEASHELL LN have any available units?
937 SEASHELL LN has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 937 SEASHELL LN have?
Some of 937 SEASHELL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 SEASHELL LN currently offering any rent specials?
937 SEASHELL LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 SEASHELL LN pet-friendly?
No, 937 SEASHELL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 937 SEASHELL LN offer parking?
No, 937 SEASHELL LN does not offer parking.
Does 937 SEASHELL LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 SEASHELL LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 SEASHELL LN have a pool?
Yes, 937 SEASHELL LN has a pool.
Does 937 SEASHELL LN have accessible units?
No, 937 SEASHELL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 937 SEASHELL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 SEASHELL LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 SEASHELL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 SEASHELL LN does not have units with air conditioning.
