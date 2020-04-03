755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR

Amenities
Gated Sawgrass Rental with Club Pool & Beach Access. Beautiful Recent remodeled condo is available now. FURNISHED Efficiency with Semi-private Bedroom Suite has been completely Updated. Gorgeous new kitchen with light cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. New wood-like laminate floors, 1 bedroom suite with king bed, abundant closet space. New bath with coastal gray cabinetry and granite counters. New Lighting, furnishings and Indoor Laundry, 1 Car Garage Included. Cable & Internet Included in Rent. 7 month to 12 month lease required, $2,100 Security Deposit. No pets per association rule. Non Smokers.