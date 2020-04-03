All apartments in Sawgrass
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR

755 Spinnakers Reach Drive · (904) 545-6911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

755 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Gated Sawgrass Rental with Club Pool & Beach Access. Beautiful Recent remodeled condo is available now. FURNISHED Efficiency with Semi-private Bedroom Suite has been completely Updated. Gorgeous new kitchen with light cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. New wood-like laminate floors, 1 bedroom suite with king bed, abundant closet space. New bath with coastal gray cabinetry and granite counters. New Lighting, furnishings and Indoor Laundry, 1 Car Garage Included. Cable & Internet Included in Rent. 7 month to 12 month lease required, $2,100 Security Deposit. No pets per association rule. Non Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR have any available units?
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR have?
Some of 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR currently offering any rent specials?
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR pet-friendly?
No, 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR offer parking?
Yes, 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR does offer parking.
Does 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR have a pool?
Yes, 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR has a pool.
Does 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR have accessible units?
No, 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
