Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

STOP: Home search ending here! This like-new 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is a beautiful beach getaway in Ponte Vedra! Just four blocks away from the beach, east of A1A, close to great shopping, restaurants, and multiple golf courses and tucked in a great neighborhood: Completely remodeled last year! The home includes a fireplace in a large living room. The unit also has a single car garage. It truly has it all and it won't last long! Professionally managed by Navy to Navy Homes.