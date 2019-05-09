All apartments in Sawgrass
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

30 SEA WINDS LN

30 Sea Winds Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

30 Sea Winds Lane North, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning beach home with a pool. Ocean breezes await you in this spectacular home a short walk to the beach. Enjoy your private, peaceful, screened & heated pool/jacuzzi in paradise with preserve views. This well built, concrete block home in an established neighborhood boasts a beautiful renovation with the finest finishes including a state of the art kitchen with Jenn-Air & Thermador stainless appliances, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, hardwood and travertine flooring, 12 foot ceilings, plantation shutters, a gas fireplace and a spacious room for every occasion. This home is situated within reach of fine shopping, dining, golf, tennis and clubs. Community dedicated boardwalk to the beach. Owner pays POOL and LAWN service! Just move in and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 SEA WINDS LN have any available units?
30 SEA WINDS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 30 SEA WINDS LN have?
Some of 30 SEA WINDS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 SEA WINDS LN currently offering any rent specials?
30 SEA WINDS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 SEA WINDS LN pet-friendly?
No, 30 SEA WINDS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 30 SEA WINDS LN offer parking?
No, 30 SEA WINDS LN does not offer parking.
Does 30 SEA WINDS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 SEA WINDS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 SEA WINDS LN have a pool?
Yes, 30 SEA WINDS LN has a pool.
Does 30 SEA WINDS LN have accessible units?
No, 30 SEA WINDS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 30 SEA WINDS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 SEA WINDS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 SEA WINDS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 SEA WINDS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
