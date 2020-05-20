420 Kale Street

Amenities

Your own piece of tropical paradise in Satellite Beach! Renovated pool home! Three bedroom two bath with open floor plan. Recently updated kitchen with newer appliances, newer cabinetry, granite counter tops, fixtures and kitchen island. Updated master bathroom with walk-in shower, tile and vanity. Updated light fixtures throughout. Spacious family room and living room. Terrazzo and tile floors! No carpet! Gorgeous tropical backyard with rare palm trees and inground pool! Two car garage. Paver driveway. Owner will consider a pet with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. Side yard on south does not convey - owner keeps boat trailer parked. A quick bike ride away from the beach. Lawn service included! Close to schools, shopping and dining! Vacant and move in ready!