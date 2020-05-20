All apartments in Satellite Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:28 AM

420 Kale Street

420 Kale Street · (321) 453-7224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 Kale Street, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Ocean Spray Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Your own piece of tropical paradise in Satellite Beach! Renovated pool home! Three bedroom two bath with open floor plan. Recently updated kitchen with newer appliances, newer cabinetry, granite counter tops, fixtures and kitchen island. Updated master bathroom with walk-in shower, tile and vanity. Updated light fixtures throughout. Spacious family room and living room. Terrazzo and tile floors! No carpet! Gorgeous tropical backyard with rare palm trees and inground pool! Two car garage. Paver driveway. Owner will consider a pet with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. Side yard on south does not convey - owner keeps boat trailer parked. A quick bike ride away from the beach. Lawn service included! Close to schools, shopping and dining! Vacant and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Kale Street have any available units?
420 Kale Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Kale Street have?
Some of 420 Kale Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Kale Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Kale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Kale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Kale Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 Kale Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Kale Street does offer parking.
Does 420 Kale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Kale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Kale Street have a pool?
Yes, 420 Kale Street has a pool.
Does 420 Kale Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Kale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Kale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Kale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Kale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Kale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
