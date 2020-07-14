9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath vacation rental within gated Stoneybrook Golf & CC. This condo is on the second floor with outstanding views of the golf course from the glassed and screened lanai. With two bedrooms and an extra den/office or potential 3rd bedroom, there is plenty of room in this turnkey appointed unit. Enjoy the view from the fully enclosed lanai, taking advantage of a tropical paradise while sitting under cool air. Golf membership transfers if desired for $250.00. Just a short drive to the world famous Beaches of Siesta Key and an outstanding array of entertainment, shopping and restaurant's galore. RENTED JAN., FEB., MARCH 2020. Call for off season rates.