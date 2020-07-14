All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE

9651 Castle Point Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

9651 Castle Point Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1322 · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath vacation rental within gated Stoneybrook Golf & CC. This condo is on the second floor with outstanding views of the golf course from the glassed and screened lanai. With two bedrooms and an extra den/office or potential 3rd bedroom, there is plenty of room in this turnkey appointed unit. Enjoy the view from the fully enclosed lanai, taking advantage of a tropical paradise while sitting under cool air. Golf membership transfers if desired for $250.00. Just a short drive to the world famous Beaches of Siesta Key and an outstanding array of entertainment, shopping and restaurant's galore. RENTED JAN., FEB., MARCH 2020. Call for off season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
