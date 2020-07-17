All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

9641 Castle Point Drive #1213

9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1 · (941) 955-6835
Location

9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
yoga
bocce court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
yoga
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light. Full-size washer/dryer, bonus den off the living room, the perfect place to set up a home office. Large front and back lanais with views of the golf course. This unit is equipped with private internet and cable. Minutes to the neighborhood pool and BBQ. Beautiful Clubhouse just up the road with full restaurant and bar, fitness center, large heated pool and spa, boccie ball, tennis, and more...Fitness center offers fitness classes as well as yoga. Offseason rent is $1750.00 per month, Seasonal rent is $4100.00 per month. Golf privileges are transferable from Owner to Tenants for a $250.00 fee. Call Ray Shope at 941-321-1328 to view the condo.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 have any available units?
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 have?
Some of 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 currently offering any rent specials?
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 pet-friendly?
No, 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 offer parking?
Yes, 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 offers parking.
Does 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 have a pool?
Yes, 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 has a pool.
Does 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 have accessible units?
No, 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9641 Castle Point Drive #1213 does not have units with air conditioning.
