9641 Castle Point Drive #1213

GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light. Full-size washer/dryer, bonus den off the living room, the perfect place to set up a home office. Large front and back lanais with views of the golf course. This unit is equipped with private internet and cable. Minutes to the neighborhood pool and BBQ. Beautiful Clubhouse just up the road with full restaurant and bar, fitness center, large heated pool and spa, boccie ball, tennis, and more...Fitness center offers fitness classes as well as yoga. Offseason rent is $1750.00 per month, Seasonal rent is $4100.00 per month. Golf privileges are transferable from Owner to Tenants for a $250.00 fee. Call Ray Shope at 941-321-1328 to view the condo.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806532)