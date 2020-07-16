7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE

Amenities
Pure SERENITY in this lovely ranch style home located on a breathtaking stretch of LITTLE SARASOTA BAY. Three bedrooms, three baths, large home tastefully decorated, fully equipped kitchen with all the conveniences of home. Totally renovated, enlarged pool area, heated pool & spa with new pavers and screen enclosure. Newly installed boat dock and boat lift.
Terracotta tile throughout, walls of glass that allow plenty of light and a wide open spectacular view of the Bay. Just a few miles to the renowned SIESTA KEY BEACH with it's sugary sand. You will find plenty of restaurants & shopping within the area or drive to downtown Sarasota and check out the boutiques, restaurants & theaters. Make this your vacation home. Contact us for availability. LUXURY, SARASOTA VACATION RENTALS, GULF OF MEXICO.