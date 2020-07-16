All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 AM

7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE

7798 Holiday Drive · (941) 376-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7798 Holiday Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Pure SERENITY in this lovely ranch style home located on a breathtaking stretch of LITTLE SARASOTA BAY. Three bedrooms, three baths, large home tastefully decorated, fully equipped kitchen with all the conveniences of home. Totally renovated, enlarged pool area, heated pool & spa with new pavers and screen enclosure. Newly installed boat dock and boat lift.
Terracotta tile throughout, walls of glass that allow plenty of light and a wide open spectacular view of the Bay. Just a few miles to the renowned SIESTA KEY BEACH with it's sugary sand. You will find plenty of restaurants & shopping within the area or drive to downtown Sarasota and check out the boutiques, restaurants & theaters. Make this your vacation home. Contact us for availability. LUXURY, SARASOTA VACATION RENTALS, GULF OF MEXICO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE have any available units?
7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE have?
Some of 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity