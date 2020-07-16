7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Pure SERENITY in this lovely ranch style home located on a breathtaking stretch of LITTLE SARASOTA BAY. Three bedrooms, three baths, large home tastefully decorated, fully equipped kitchen with all the conveniences of home. Totally renovated, enlarged pool area, heated pool & spa with new pavers and screen enclosure. Newly installed boat dock and boat lift.

Terracotta tile throughout, walls of glass that allow plenty of light and a wide open spectacular view of the Bay. Just a few miles to the renowned SIESTA KEY BEACH with it's sugary sand. You will find plenty of restaurants & shopping within the area or drive to downtown Sarasota and check out the boutiques, restaurants & theaters. Make this your vacation home. Contact us for availability. LUXURY, SARASOTA VACATION RENTALS, GULF OF MEXICO.