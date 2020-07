Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautifully decorated and equipped three bedroom two bath home in a quiet residential neighborhood. King and Queen size beds. One garage space available and large screened lanai. Tenant has access to association tennis court and two community pools. Wonderful biking and walking area. About 10 minutes to large shopping areas.

3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES AND AVAILABILITY.

RENTED FOR THE 2021 SEASON.