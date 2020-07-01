5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Upper level Condo with new kitchen, stainless steel appliances , Granite counters . Large great room floorpan with eat in kitchen . One balcony is screened and the second area is a Florida room, which can be used as a home office . This split bedroom floorpan offer privacy for everyone . Inside laundry room is conveniently located off the hall . This property can be rented furnished or unfurnished . It is available August 1st

Non smokers , no pets please . Community pool is located close by . Enjoy the parklike setting of the Meadows . This condo is located close to UTC Mall, award winning Sarasota beaches , great restaurants and Benderson Park & I75 . Benderson Park features a playground, walking trail and award wining rowing championships are held here . Come live the Florida lifestyle .