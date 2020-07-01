All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:58 AM

5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE

5607 Sheffield Greene Circle · (941) 713-7711
Location

5607 Sheffield Greene Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Upper level Condo with new kitchen, stainless steel appliances , Granite counters . Large great room floorpan with eat in kitchen . One balcony is screened and the second area is a Florida room, which can be used as a home office . This split bedroom floorpan offer privacy for everyone . Inside laundry room is conveniently located off the hall . This property can be rented furnished or unfurnished . It is available August 1st
Non smokers , no pets please . Community pool is located close by . Enjoy the parklike setting of the Meadows . This condo is located close to UTC Mall, award winning Sarasota beaches , great restaurants and Benderson Park & I75 . Benderson Park features a playground, walking trail and award wining rowing championships are held here . Come live the Florida lifestyle .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE have any available units?
5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
