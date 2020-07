Amenities

Completely remodeled and Meticulously maintained Villa in Turtle Rock...from the moment you drive into Palmer Ranch you immediately feel the tranquility that this community offers...the Canopy of trees/scenic trails makes this a sought out community. The corner lot home sits on a cul de sac, offering a three bedroom two bath villa. Soft color palette makes this home warm and inviting. Tastefully decorated with open floor plan...ample sitting areas for entertaining or enjoying a a good book and some me time..For the chef in the family the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances will delight your food palette..enjoy the amenities that the community offers.. tennis anyone, community heated pool joined by a park for the little ones..Let's not forget Siesta Key Beach and of course plenty of shopping not far away. Home is available for Season 2020 as well as the summer for a minimum of 60 days. High season rate is $4800.00 per month and off season is available at $2300.00.