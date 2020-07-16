4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Not available for short term. Gated turn-key furnished (no pets), model condition, ideal for those looking to build, 3 bedroom, pool w/heated spa home. Meticulously maintained and professionally decorated. Beautiful wood cabinets in the kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, luxurious baths, just under 2000 sq. ft. of gracious living! Enjoy the heated pool and spa with the lush landscaping that creates great privacy. The home lives larger than 1991 sq. ft. Wonderful to have the great room plan plus the addition of a family room. Enjoy the amenities of Turtle rock, heated pool year-round, two tennis courts, basketball court, playground, hiking trails and Gated Community. Steps from the Legacy Trail, minutes to Siesta Key Beach, excellent school district... Make this home your next address!