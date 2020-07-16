All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE

4866 Sabal Lake Circle · (941) 724-0690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4866 Sabal Lake Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Not available for short term. Gated turn-key furnished (no pets), model condition, ideal for those looking to build, 3 bedroom, pool w/heated spa home. Meticulously maintained and professionally decorated. Beautiful wood cabinets in the kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, luxurious baths, just under 2000 sq. ft. of gracious living! Enjoy the heated pool and spa with the lush landscaping that creates great privacy. The home lives larger than 1991 sq. ft. Wonderful to have the great room plan plus the addition of a family room. Enjoy the amenities of Turtle rock, heated pool year-round, two tennis courts, basketball court, playground, hiking trails and Gated Community. Steps from the Legacy Trail, minutes to Siesta Key Beach, excellent school district... Make this home your next address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
