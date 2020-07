Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience. Inside of the community, there is lovely swimming pool and sidewalks to take strolls in our beautiful FL weather. Also, the unit is equipped with a one car garage and washer/dryer as well. Call today to coordinate a showing! This won't last long.