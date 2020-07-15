11462 SAFFRON COURT

Amenities

VARIABLE RENTAL RATE , ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE AS WELL AS LAWN MAINTENANCE- Beautiful 3 bedrooms , 2 baths LAKE home in Stoneybrook community, Fully furnished. Rent price includes all the utilities such as electric , cable, internet and yard maintenance. The amenities at Stoneybrook include a resort style pool, state of the art fitness center with new equipment, basketball and tennis courts, playground, inline skating, meeting /activity room, and more. If you enjoy watching the sunrise or sunset at the beach, several beaches are located nearby. Easy access to the interstate.