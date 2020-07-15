All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 11462 SAFFRON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
11462 SAFFRON COURT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

11462 SAFFRON COURT

11462 Saffron Court · (941) 400-6552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11462 Saffron Court, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
VARIABLE RENTAL RATE , ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE AS WELL AS LAWN MAINTENANCE- Beautiful 3 bedrooms , 2 baths LAKE home in Stoneybrook community, Fully furnished. Rent price includes all the utilities such as electric , cable, internet and yard maintenance. The amenities at Stoneybrook include a resort style pool, state of the art fitness center with new equipment, basketball and tennis courts, playground, inline skating, meeting /activity room, and more. If you enjoy watching the sunrise or sunset at the beach, several beaches are located nearby. Easy access to the interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11462 SAFFRON COURT have any available units?
11462 SAFFRON COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11462 SAFFRON COURT have?
Some of 11462 SAFFRON COURT's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11462 SAFFRON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11462 SAFFRON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11462 SAFFRON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11462 SAFFRON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 11462 SAFFRON COURT offer parking?
No, 11462 SAFFRON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11462 SAFFRON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11462 SAFFRON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11462 SAFFRON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11462 SAFFRON COURT has a pool.
Does 11462 SAFFRON COURT have accessible units?
No, 11462 SAFFRON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11462 SAFFRON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11462 SAFFRON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11462 SAFFRON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11462 SAFFRON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11462 SAFFRON COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity