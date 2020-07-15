975 GRAND CANAL ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedrooms 3 Baths 2180 sf home sits on a spacious corner lot surrounded by many beautiful waterfront homes. Open floor plan with updated gourmet kitchen. Fireplace in large great room. Spacious Master bedroom with huge walk in closet. 3 spacious extra bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Truly a gem to show. Large garage and private back yard.