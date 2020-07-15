All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Santa Rosa County, FL
975 GRAND CANAL ST
975 GRAND CANAL ST

975 Grand Canal Street · No Longer Available
Location

975 Grand Canal Street, Santa Rosa County, FL 32563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms 3 Baths 2180 sf home sits on a spacious corner lot surrounded by many beautiful waterfront homes. Open floor plan with updated gourmet kitchen. Fireplace in large great room. Spacious Master bedroom with huge walk in closet. 3 spacious extra bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Truly a gem to show. Large garage and private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 GRAND CANAL ST have any available units?
975 GRAND CANAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa County, FL.
What amenities does 975 GRAND CANAL ST have?
Some of 975 GRAND CANAL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 GRAND CANAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
975 GRAND CANAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 GRAND CANAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 975 GRAND CANAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa County.
Does 975 GRAND CANAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 975 GRAND CANAL ST offers parking.
Does 975 GRAND CANAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 GRAND CANAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 GRAND CANAL ST have a pool?
No, 975 GRAND CANAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 975 GRAND CANAL ST have accessible units?
No, 975 GRAND CANAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 975 GRAND CANAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 GRAND CANAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 975 GRAND CANAL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 975 GRAND CANAL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
