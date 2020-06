Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit RIGHT SIDE Available 07/01/20 MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721



Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit.

White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.

Stainless Steel SAMSUNG appliances

This property is in one of the best areas of San Carlos Park quiet street and is within minutes to Florida Gulf Coast University, outlet malls and more.

Vaulted ceilings with a great open floor plan.

Large rear screened lanai with separate storage room with full size washer and dryer. Lawn and water softener included No water bill for tenants!

Possible move in can be EARLY JULY 1ST

Your pets ok

$250/per nonrefundable pet fees max 2 SMALL pets



1 month Security to hold

+last month at signing

IF YOUR INTERESTED TEXT ME YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS ASAP

DUE TO COVID EARLIEST SHOWING IS JUNE 30TH

text me at 515-778-6680

