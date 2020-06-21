All apartments in San Carlos Park
Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:03 AM

9013 San Carlos Boulevard

9013 9013/9015 San Carlos Blvd · (239) 272-7507
Location

9013 9013/9015 San Carlos Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*If you wish to view the unit, please e-mail, text, or call me to arrange it. Please do not enter the property otherwise. Thank you ;-)*

*Any other listing of this property is a scam.*

Very Well-Maintained Two Bed Room/One Bath Duplex with Recent Upgrades.
Conveniently Located Near FGCU, Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Point, Southwest Florida International Airport, Koreshan State Park, and I-75.
Tiled Interior Throughout
Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room
Attractive Garden and Landscaping Features
Fenced-in Back Yard
Washer/Dryer included.

Cats OK/ Small, Inside Dogs sometimes OK. Some larger dogs may be OK but only one.

The unit is on city water.
Lawn care is included.

Application process including complete credit and thorough background check required.

First Month's rent, Last Month's rent, and a Security Deposit each are required prior to move in. (Amount of Rent x 3)

Thank you,
TJ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 San Carlos Boulevard have any available units?
9013 San Carlos Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9013 San Carlos Boulevard have?
Some of 9013 San Carlos Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 San Carlos Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9013 San Carlos Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 San Carlos Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9013 San Carlos Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9013 San Carlos Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9013 San Carlos Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9013 San Carlos Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9013 San Carlos Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 San Carlos Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9013 San Carlos Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9013 San Carlos Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9013 San Carlos Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 San Carlos Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9013 San Carlos Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 San Carlos Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9013 San Carlos Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
