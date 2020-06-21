9013 San Carlos Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*If you wish to view the unit, please e-mail, text, or call me to arrange it. Please do not enter the property otherwise. Thank you ;-)*



*Any other listing of this property is a scam.*



Very Well-Maintained Two Bed Room/One Bath Duplex with Recent Upgrades.

Conveniently Located Near FGCU, Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Point, Southwest Florida International Airport, Koreshan State Park, and I-75.

Tiled Interior Throughout

Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room

Attractive Garden and Landscaping Features

Fenced-in Back Yard

Washer/Dryer included.



Cats OK/ Small, Inside Dogs sometimes OK. Some larger dogs may be OK but only one.



The unit is on city water.

Lawn care is included.



Application process including complete credit and thorough background check required.



First Month's rent, Last Month's rent, and a Security Deposit each are required prior to move in. (Amount of Rent x 3)



Thank you,

TJ