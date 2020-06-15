All apartments in San Carlos Park
Find more places like 7288 Pebble Beach Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Carlos Park, FL
/
7288 Pebble Beach Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7288 Pebble Beach Rd

7288 Pebble Beach Road · (239) 443-1091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Carlos Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7288 Pebble Beach Road, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7288 Pebble Beach Rd · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! Pool and Lawn Care Included!! - Beautiful older pool home sitting on a golf course. Lawn & pool care are included in the rent. 2 bedroom with a den, 2 bath home with tile throughout. Garage has been converted to a den. The back guest bedroom has its own private lanai. The home has an enclosed lanai, great room for entertaining. Off of the great room is the slider to the screen enclosed pool. You could not ask for a better view. Location is GREAT! Close to shopping and restaurants.Sorry No Pets. Call today to schedule your tour!!! 239-443-1344.

Private Pool
No pets
Property Manager - Latonya

****This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7288 Pebble Beach Rd have any available units?
7288 Pebble Beach Rd has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7288 Pebble Beach Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7288 Pebble Beach Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7288 Pebble Beach Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7288 Pebble Beach Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos Park.
Does 7288 Pebble Beach Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7288 Pebble Beach Rd does offer parking.
Does 7288 Pebble Beach Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7288 Pebble Beach Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7288 Pebble Beach Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7288 Pebble Beach Rd has a pool.
Does 7288 Pebble Beach Rd have accessible units?
No, 7288 Pebble Beach Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7288 Pebble Beach Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7288 Pebble Beach Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7288 Pebble Beach Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7288 Pebble Beach Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7288 Pebble Beach Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Carlos Park 1 BedroomsSan Carlos Park 2 Bedrooms
San Carlos Park Apartments with GarageSan Carlos Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Carlos Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity