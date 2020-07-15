Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

18425 Iris Road Available 08/03/20 ** 6 BEDROOM / 4 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - STUDENTS WELCOME - REMODELED AND MOVE-IN READY AUGUST 2020** - HUGE single family home in San Carlos Park available AUGUST! Students welcome, 6 bedrooms + 4 baths. Two of the bedrooms are master suites with bathrooms attached. The other 4 bedrooms share 2 bathrooms.



The 1st floor offers a great family room, dining area, kitchen three bedrooms and a lanai.



Upstairs has a huge living area with extra refrigerator and bar area. Walk-out deck with access to the backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room upstairs.



Very nice fenced in yard. Generous parking.



LAWN CARE INCLUDED! This home has city water.



Call for an appointment at (239) 949-0404 to see this home for yourself.



Pets: Small dog ONLY. No cats.



TERMS:

Annual Lease

$3,400.00 per month

$4,000.00 Security Deposit

$55.00 per person Application/Background to Realty Group



No Cats Allowed



