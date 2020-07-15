All apartments in San Carlos Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

18425 Iris Road

18425 Iris Road · (239) 949-0404
Location

18425 Iris Road, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 18425 Iris Road · Avail. Aug 3

$3,400

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2930 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
18425 Iris Road Available 08/03/20 ** 6 BEDROOM / 4 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - STUDENTS WELCOME - REMODELED AND MOVE-IN READY AUGUST 2020** - HUGE single family home in San Carlos Park available AUGUST! Students welcome, 6 bedrooms + 4 baths. Two of the bedrooms are master suites with bathrooms attached. The other 4 bedrooms share 2 bathrooms.

The 1st floor offers a great family room, dining area, kitchen three bedrooms and a lanai.

Upstairs has a huge living area with extra refrigerator and bar area. Walk-out deck with access to the backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room upstairs.

Very nice fenced in yard. Generous parking.

LAWN CARE INCLUDED! This home has city water.

Call for an appointment at (239) 949-0404 to see this home for yourself.

Pets: Small dog ONLY. No cats.

TERMS:
Annual Lease
$3,400.00 per month
$4,000.00 Security Deposit
$55.00 per person Application/Background to Realty Group

The information contained in this listing has been supplied, at least in part by third parties. Therefore, it is believed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

