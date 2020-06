Amenities

Beautifully remodeled single family home in desirable location of San Carlos Park. Home features split floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage. Spacious lanai and private backyard with mature landscaping. Lawn Care, Trash and Water Treatment included. First, Last, Security required. NO PETS. No more than two unrelated adults. Monthly household income must equal at least 3 times monthly rent amount, minimum credit score of 680.